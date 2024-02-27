Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Euronav were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 43.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Euronav by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Euronav by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on EURN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

NYSE EURN opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.06.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Euronav had a net margin of 69.69% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.24%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

