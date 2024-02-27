Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.79 Million Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,433 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 66.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,601,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,412,000. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after acquiring an additional 724,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 516,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 579.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 445,250 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

