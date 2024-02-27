Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,056 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,066,000 after acquiring an additional 178,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,699,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $130.69 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.93.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

