Deutsche Bank AG Sells 167,424 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167,424 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Extreme Networks worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EXTR opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXTR

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.