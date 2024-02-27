Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,922,318 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,922,318 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Genworth Financial worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,663 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of GNW stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610,000.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.93.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.