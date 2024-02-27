Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Price Target Lowered to C$2.65 at Eight Capital

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$3.30 to C$2.65 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Discovery Silver Stock Performance
DSV opened at C$1.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57. Discovery Silver has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.89.
Discovery Silver Company Profile
