Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Price Target Lowered to C$2.65 at Eight Capital

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$3.30 to C$2.65 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DSV opened at C$1.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57. Discovery Silver has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.89.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

