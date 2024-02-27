DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,313,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,533 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of DISH Network worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,305,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,505,000 after buying an additional 8,397,458 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,245,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,430,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after purchasing an additional 53,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,481,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 140,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

