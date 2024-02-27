DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,467 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of DISH Network worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 205.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,669,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,863 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,245,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,976 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DISH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of DISH Network from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

DISH Network Stock Performance

DISH Network stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

