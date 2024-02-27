DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in DocuSign by 27.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in DocuSign by 21.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after buying an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $389,709.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,654.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,292 shares of company stock worth $8,339,988 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $66.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

