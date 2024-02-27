Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,324 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 44,319 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.2 %

DG stock opened at $138.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.86. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

