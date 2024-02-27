Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $73.50

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.50 and traded as high as $77.69. Dollarama shares last traded at $77.69, with a volume of 242 shares.

Dollarama Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.53.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

