Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at Argus

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $530.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (up previously from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.25.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $459.14 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $476.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.