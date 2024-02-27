Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Position Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Doximity by 96.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Doximity by 81.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 559.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 83.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,176,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 141.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,849 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $141,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Doximity Stock Performance

DOCS opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.18.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

