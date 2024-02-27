DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Price Performance

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

Shares of DRD stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 36.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth $109,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth $247,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 66.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 41,783 shares during the period.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.