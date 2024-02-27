Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Driven Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Driven Brands stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Driven Brands by 877.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Driven Brands by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Driven Brands by 54.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

