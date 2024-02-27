DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. United Bank increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.