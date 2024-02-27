Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Travis Boersma Sells 404,950 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

On Wednesday, December 27th, Travis Boersma sold 4,243 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $135,776.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Travis Boersma sold 404,529 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $12,309,817.47.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BROS opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 956.67, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BROS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 997.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 187,302 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.