Dynasil Co. of America (DYSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of Dynasil Co. of America stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. Dynasil Co. of America has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical segments. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

