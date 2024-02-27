Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 101.7% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,261,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage stock opened at $278.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.50%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

