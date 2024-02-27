Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 134.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 80.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 47,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,264 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $123.47 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $124.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

