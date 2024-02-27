Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on stock opened at $271.28 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $226.68 and a one year high of $297.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,229 shares of company stock valued at $22,540,454. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

