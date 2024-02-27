Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,888 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,854,000 after purchasing an additional 75,616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,606,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,234,000 after purchasing an additional 45,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after acquiring an additional 218,895 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $209,364.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 274,360 shares of company stock worth $15,596,383. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

