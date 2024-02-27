Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,372,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,998,000 after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $525,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ADM shares. Argus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

