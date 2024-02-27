Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,549 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,549 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.143 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

