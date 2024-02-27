Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 216 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at MongoDB
In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Stock Performance
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.68.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDB
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Thinking long-term? Don’t lose interest in Pinterest
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Salesforce stock got a boost. Is it growing off the Nvidia boom?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Live Nation stock rides the pent-up demand for live events
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.