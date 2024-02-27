Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 734 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 6.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in BorgWarner by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,784,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,438,000 after buying an additional 73,488 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in BorgWarner by 68.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 149.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BWA. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.12.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

