Eagle Bulk Shipping’s (EGLE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EGLE. B. Riley cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $52.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.87.

Shares of EGLE opened at $59.50 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $590.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

