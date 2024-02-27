Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.140-1.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

DEA opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.68. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,166.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 335,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,377 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $1,075,000. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $39,948,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

