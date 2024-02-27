Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,328,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,915,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 62,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $91.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.75.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

