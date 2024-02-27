Ecopetrol (EC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ecopetrol Stock Up 0.8 %

EC stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EC. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Ecopetrol by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecopetrol by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ecopetrol by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Ecopetrol by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

