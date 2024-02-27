Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Expected to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edgewise Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.16. Edgewise Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $20.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 82.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 172,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $1,610,218.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at $33,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $160,660.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 172,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $1,610,218.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,704 shares of company stock worth $3,732,203 over the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

