Editas Medicine (EDIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Editas Medicine to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $658.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $11.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,595,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,513,000 after purchasing an additional 177,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,876,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,792,000 after purchasing an additional 202,642 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,749,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 102,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,142,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 259,598 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

