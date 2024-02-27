Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.250-0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.870-0.950 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.64.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

ELAN opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $40,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

