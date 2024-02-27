Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.870-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.250-0.280 EPS.
Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $16.88.
Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.
