Elastic (ESTC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Elastic has set its Q3 guidance at $0.30-$0.32 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.06-$1.15 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. Elastic’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Elastic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $130.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -65.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $133.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.38 and its 200-day moving average is $93.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on ESTC

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at $524,776,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Elastic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.