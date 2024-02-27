Element Solutions Inc (ESI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 15th

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Element Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 85.7% annually over the last three years. Element Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

NYSE:ESI opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $24.14.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $269,212.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $1,430,674.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,341,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $269,212.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

