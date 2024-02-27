Element Solutions Inc (ESI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 15th

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
Element Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 85.7% annually over the last three years. Element Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.
Element Solutions Stock Performance
NYSE:ESI opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $24.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $269,212.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $1,430,674.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,341,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $269,212.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Element Solutions
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
