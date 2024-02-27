Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Stake Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $820.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 39.81, a quick ratio of 39.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.93%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.14%.

Insider Transactions at Ellington Financial

In other Ellington Financial news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $276,610.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ellington Financial

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.