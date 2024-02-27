Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at National Bankshares

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Empire from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Empire from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. CIBC cut their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Desjardins cut their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Empire from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.13.

EMP.A stock opened at C$34.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.26. Empire has a twelve month low of C$33.22 and a twelve month high of C$40.69. The firm has a market cap of C$5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

In related news, Director William Linton bought 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,126.25. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

