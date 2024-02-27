Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives C$24.75 Average PT from Analysts

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.83.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ERF. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$27.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enerplus
Enerplus Price Performance
Enerplus Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.
Enerplus Company Profile
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enerplus
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.