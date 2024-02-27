Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.83.

ERF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$27.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Enerplus

Enerplus Stock Down 0.5 %

Enerplus Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$23.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$17.65 and a 12-month high of C$25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.83.

The company also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.