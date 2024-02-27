Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enservco by 74.1% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Enservco by 220.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

