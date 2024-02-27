Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 111.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,288 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of EnerSys worth $20,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in EnerSys by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

EnerSys Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ENS opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.73. EnerSys has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

