Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $19,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBD opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.55. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

