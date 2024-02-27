Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $138.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.10 and its 200 day moving average is $128.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $222.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.