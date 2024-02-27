Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.