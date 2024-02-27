Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 128.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 23.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,367.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,984,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,152,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,367.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,845 shares of company stock worth $5,839,533. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $35.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

