Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. STAR Financial Bank grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 34,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

