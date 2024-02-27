Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $598,000 Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 899,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,803,000 after buying an additional 26,789 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. FMR LLC grew its position in PPL by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,726 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in PPL by 7.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 589,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after acquiring an additional 41,126 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

