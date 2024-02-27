Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $753,000 Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 702,265 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

