Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $779,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $6,568,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,539,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,650,000 after purchasing an additional 51,391 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 0.6 %

NVS stock opened at $103.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.12. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.